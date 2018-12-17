2019: Buhari Jolts PDP, Says APC Will Continue With Anti-graft Policies

Re-election seeking President Muhammadu Buhari says the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration under his leadership will continue to implement policies aimed at building resilient systems that can withstand assault by corrupt officials.

This, according to President Buhari, highlights the necessity of building a system that focuses on preventing corruption.

Apparently not persuaded, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is calling on the Nigerian people to dump the APC, and look forward to the PDP next year with great hope and expectations for better days ahead.

The party is pleading with citizens to rally behind their presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, with what they described as ‘’his practical solutions to the country’s problems as well was a ready roadmap for the collective aspiration that guarantees economic recovery and wealth creation immediately he is elected into office in 2019 as the next President of our country’’.

For Buhari, ‘’the fight against corruption is a battle for the souls of our different countries and it is one that we must win. Since independence our country has suffered from the severe consequences of corruption and it is imperative that we take steps to reverse the trend.

‘’When we assumed office in May 2015, the pervasive nature and devastating impact of corruption on Nigeria had become dysfunctional. The momentum for our electoral victory could not be separated from the revolt of the people against glaring endemic corruption.

‘’During the past months we have been taking steps to institute integrity and transparency in the processes of government and holding those who have plundered our commonwealth, to account for their actions.

”However, the costs of recovery and sanctions are also enormous. While commendable successes have been recorded, it has become manifest that corruption fights back. With enormous stolen resources elements have attempted to compromise law enforcing institutions and pervert the course of justice.’’

Spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that after their full appraisal of President Buhari’s statement that more hardship awaits Nigerians in the coming year, they submitfed that the declaration was shocking and coveys the height of Mr. President’s insensitivity to the sufferings of Nigerians.

According to the PDP, ‘’It is most painful that having suffered so much in the past three and half years, all that President Buhari can promise Nigerians is more suffering, at the time they are looking forward to a better life. In this season, when leaders, the world over, are delivering messages of hope to their people, our own President is promising us more suffering and hardship.

‘’One must indeed wonder what offence President Buhari is punishing Nigerians for, that he could so gleefully declare more suffering for them in the coming year. But then, President Buhari has only confirmed what we have known all along; that he has wrecked our once robust economy, that he has no solutions to the challenges facing our country and that the situation can only get worse under his incompetent, corrupt and vindictive administration.’’

Continuing, Ologbondiyan added, ‘’the PDP is however astonished by the audacity of President Buhari in expecting Nigerians to vote for him for another four years on a promise of Next Level that will foist more hunger and suffering on our nation. Indeed, if there is any person that must tighten his belt, it is not the already impoverished Nigerians who have grown so thin that there is no extra holes left on their belts, but President Buhari, his close relatives and the cabal at the Presidency, who have been flaunting their opulent lifestyles financed with our common patrimony.

‘’The Buhari Presidency has continued to increase its expensive running costs and has failed to offer any explanation or recover the over N11 trillion looted from our oil sector by APC interests, yet Mr. President is asking Nigerians to make more sacrifices. The PDP makes bold to say that Nigerians have suffered enough in the last three and half years. Asking them to suffer for another four years just to keep President Buhari in office is to ask for too much from a people that have already resolved to do away with purveyors of pain and suffering.’’