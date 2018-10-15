2019 And The Burden Of Familiar Tactics

To understand more fully, the current wave of political re-alignments

in the country and be able to make objective projections, it is

important that we first cap ourselves with the words

of Elie Wiesel, a Romanian-born American Jewish professor, political

activist, Nobel Laureate, human rights activist and Nobel Peace

Prize-winning author of more than 50 books, who among other

remarks noted that as a people,‘ we must take sides as neutrality helps

the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor,

never the tormented’.

Taken objectively, the above opinion is considered important to

Nigerians who are in this period of change and uncertainty,

particularly as the nation prepares for 2019 general faced with freedom

to make choices but traditionally manipulated- a development that may

at the end of the day push many to stand-by and helplessly accept the

future that may be forced on them. On the other hands, Elie Wiesel’s

wisdom, in the estimation of the vast majority of Nigerian political

leader, is nothing but a false proposition that should be discarded.

And it hardly needs to be said that the above state of affairs adopted

by our ‘leaders’ has visibly weakened the masses ability to determine

how their political office holders emerge, led to a gross failure

to achieving effective leadership in the country and promoted general

disinterest in the masses participation in the nation’s political life.

As we focus on the enormous crisis above, it is important to renew

emphasis that political alignment/realignment in Nigeria, as we know is

not a creature from outer space as the country has in the last 58 years

of independence undergone ‘’life-changing’’ political metamorphosis

where Jeers have without end deafened the cheers.

What has however caused concern is that after watching the recent

manipulation of power and ambition, demonstration of the art of

compromise, and the rise and fall of political desire to conquer during

the just concluded party primaries, the masses still appear not to

allow the wisdom from that experience to be their teacher.

Looking at the nation’s electoral arrangement, the onus to setting the

political agenda for public office seekers lies on the masses but

what we have seen instead is that majority of Nigerians have abandoned

this crucial responsibility and become fixated by the emergence of

Mohammadu Buhari, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other candidates

without asking about who truly love Nigerians or who among them can

truly say he is not merely pretending to love Nigeria?

In the same breadth, Nigerians have not also shown enough concern about

the quality of those going into the various chambers of the legislature

even when it is factually backed that the country will never have a

good president without good lawmakers.

This fundamental failure of the masses to proactively probe the

obligation of power, and possibly seek reasons as to why the democracy

we practice has neither guaranteed social justice nor promoted social

mobility is responsible for the agonizing national crises Nigeria is

currently facing.

Without a shadow of a doubt, ours is a nation laden by poor leadership.

Our country Nigeria is awash with captivating development visions,

policies and plans, but impoverished leadership and corruption-induced

failure of implementation of development projects on the part of the

political leaders is responsible for the underdevelopment of

the country; this appalling situation should be enough reason to set

our imaginative prowess to task as we race towards 2019 general election.

Like Bishop Mathew Kukah, of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese

recently asked; ‘imagine what Ajaokuta could have been like if Nigerian

leaders had any sense of continuity and patriotism?Can you imagine the

impact on our economy if the refineries had been working

efficiently? Can you imagine what our railway systems could have been

like if those saddled with the project had the presence of mind to

carry on with these projects? Can you imagine what our situation would

have been like with the Aviation industry functioning prominently?

Obviously, the inability of an average Nigerian to act in this

direction is a barefaced proof that the greatest problem confronting us

today as a nation is that the vast majority of us have lost, or had

never equipped ourselves with the philosophy to challenge the nation’s

economic logic and capacity to pursue the theory of development or

governance.

Very instructive, Nigerians are not reaping the electoral/democratic

dividends and may continue with this burden of the familiar tactics

because they have allowed the means they currently live to outdistance

the civility they should seek. This situation is even made worse in the

writer’s views by the over-reliance/bootstrapping of our

obligations/rights to the ‘leaders’ who unfortunately are in the habit

of being ‘compassionate by proxy’.

Sadly, this challenge when closely examined has its foundation rooted

in the successive administration’s criminal neglect and reduction of

the nation’s educational quality baseline as bequeathed to us by the

colonial masters. And which like an unchained torrent of water has

submerged our pragmatic intelligence and democratized poverty while

leaving Nigerians incapacitated to arrange an order of priorities

that promises solutions which are decent for the present political

situation.

And, it will amount to a higher level of self-deceit on the part of

Nigerians to believe that the present combination leading the nation

will bring the needed structural and socioeconomic changes in the

country as they did not come for such programme and will not

reassemble for it.

Coming out of this sorry circle as a nation particularly as we

approach the entrance doors of the 2019 general election will apart

from developing imaginative reintegration to ask solution-oriented

questions, demand from Nigerians ‘electing intelligent citizens that

will unite Nigeria, those that knows the history of Nigeria very well

and has the charisma, skills, and networks to attract and bring

educated and knowledgeable people together without ethnic or

religious learning’, and avoid nepotism, those that are honest,

transparent, and are not greedy.

Apart from the above demand, it may also be politically advantageous if

Nigerians increasingly either by choice or by accident stand with

greater determination to support candidates embodied with virtues that

the world can respect, those with the moral and ethical principle that

all can applaud – such support must be confident and trust based

and instant gratification propelled as currently practiced. This is the

little beginning that will ensure the emergence of a new Nigeria that

we shall all be proud of.

Jerome-Mario, A Journalist/Researcher Wrote In Via; jeromeutomi@yahoo.com