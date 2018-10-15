2019 And The Burden Of Familiar Tactics

To understand more fully, the current wave of political re-alignments
in the country and be able to make objective projections, it is
important that we first cap ourselves with the words
of Elie Wiesel, a Romanian-born American Jewish professor, political
activist, Nobel Laureate, human rights activist and Nobel Peace
Prize-winning author of more than 50 books, who among other
remarks noted that as a people,‘ we must take sides as neutrality helps
the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor,
never the tormented’.
Taken objectively, the above opinion is considered important to
Nigerians who are in this period of change and uncertainty,
particularly as the nation prepares for 2019 general faced with freedom
to make choices but traditionally manipulated- a development that may
at the end of the day push many to stand-by and helplessly accept the
future that may be forced on them. On the other hands, Elie Wiesel’s
wisdom, in the estimation of the vast majority of Nigerian political
leader, is nothing but a false proposition that should be discarded.
And it hardly needs to be said that the above state of affairs adopted
by our ‘leaders’ has visibly weakened the masses ability to determine
how their political office holders emerge, led to a gross failure
to achieving effective leadership in the country and promoted general
disinterest in the masses participation in the nation’s political life.
As we focus on the enormous crisis above, it is important to renew
emphasis that political alignment/realignment in Nigeria, as we know is
not a creature from outer space as the country has in the last 58 years
of independence undergone ‘’life-changing’’ political metamorphosis
where Jeers have without end deafened the cheers.
What has however caused concern is that after watching the recent
manipulation of power and ambition, demonstration of the art of
compromise, and the rise and fall of political desire to conquer during
the just concluded party primaries, the masses still appear not to
allow the wisdom from that experience to be their teacher.
Looking at the nation’s electoral arrangement, the onus to setting the
political agenda for public office seekers lies on the masses but
what we have seen instead is that majority of Nigerians have abandoned
this crucial responsibility and become fixated by the emergence of
Mohammadu Buhari, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other candidates
without asking about who truly love Nigerians or who among them can
truly say he is not merely pretending to love Nigeria?
In the same breadth, Nigerians have not also shown enough concern about
the quality of those going into the various chambers of the legislature
even when it is factually backed that the country will never have a
good president without good lawmakers.
This fundamental failure of the masses to proactively probe the
obligation of power, and possibly seek reasons as to why the democracy
we practice has neither guaranteed social justice nor promoted social
mobility is responsible for the agonizing national crises Nigeria is
currently facing.
Without a shadow of a doubt, ours is a nation laden by poor leadership.
Our country Nigeria is awash with captivating development visions,
policies and plans, but impoverished leadership and corruption-induced
failure of implementation of development projects on the part of the
political leaders is responsible for the underdevelopment of
the country; this appalling situation should be enough reason to set
our imaginative prowess to task as we race towards 2019 general election.
Like Bishop Mathew Kukah, of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese
recently asked; ‘imagine what Ajaokuta could have been like if Nigerian
leaders had any sense of continuity and patriotism?Can you imagine the
impact on our economy if the refineries had been working
efficiently? Can you imagine what our railway systems could have been
like if those saddled with the project had the presence of mind to
carry on with these projects? Can you imagine what our situation would
have been like with the Aviation industry functioning prominently?
Obviously, the inability of an average Nigerian to act in this
direction is a barefaced proof that the greatest problem confronting us
today as a nation is that the vast majority of us have lost, or had
never equipped ourselves with the philosophy to challenge the nation’s
economic logic and capacity to pursue the theory of development or
governance.
Very instructive, Nigerians are not reaping the electoral/democratic
dividends and may continue with this burden of the familiar tactics
because they have allowed the means they currently live to outdistance
the civility they should seek. This situation is even made worse in the
writer’s views by the over-reliance/bootstrapping of our
obligations/rights to the ‘leaders’ who unfortunately are in the habit
of being ‘compassionate by proxy’.
Sadly, this challenge when closely examined has its foundation rooted
in the successive administration’s criminal neglect and reduction of
the nation’s educational quality baseline as bequeathed to us by the
colonial masters. And which like an unchained torrent of water has
submerged our pragmatic intelligence and democratized poverty while
leaving Nigerians incapacitated to arrange an order of priorities
that promises solutions which are decent for the present political
situation.
And, it will amount to a higher level of self-deceit on the part of
Nigerians to believe that the present combination leading the nation
will bring the needed structural and socioeconomic changes in the
country as they did not come for such programme and will not
reassemble for it.
Coming out of this sorry circle as a nation particularly as we
approach the entrance doors of the 2019 general election will apart
from developing imaginative reintegration to ask solution-oriented
questions, demand from Nigerians ‘electing intelligent citizens that
will unite Nigeria, those that knows the history of Nigeria very well
and has the charisma, skills, and networks to attract and bring
educated and knowledgeable people together without ethnic or
religious learning’, and avoid nepotism, those that are honest,
transparent, and are not greedy.
Apart from the above demand, it may also be politically advantageous if
Nigerians increasingly either by choice or by accident stand with
greater determination to support candidates embodied with virtues that
the world can respect, those with the moral and ethical principle that
all can applaud – such support must be confident and trust based
and instant gratification propelled as currently practiced. This is the
little beginning that will ensure the emergence of a new Nigeria that
we shall all be proud of.
Jerome-Mario, A Journalist/Researcher Wrote In Via; jeromeutomi@yahoo.com