2019: AD Presidential Candidate, Prince Eniola Ojajuni Steps Down for Olawepo Hashim

As discussions with over 20 political parties heightened in Abuja and other state capitals over the weekend,the Presidential candidate of Alliance for Democracy,AD,in the forthcoming 2019 general election,Prince Eniola Ojajuni has officially stepped down for the Presidential candidate of the People’s Trust,PT,Mr.Gbenga Olawepo Hashim.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued to journalists in Abuja by Mr.Hassan Ibrahim, Chief Press Secretary to Mr.Gbenga Olawepo Hashim.

Prince Ojajuni who had promised to work assiduously for the success of the PT’s candidate in 2019, called on his teeming supporters and party members to rally round Mr.Olawepo Hashim in his quest towards occupying the presidency in 2019.

Prince Eniola Ojajuni, earlier the Presidential Candidate contesting on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) officially stepped down for Mr. Gbenga Olawepo Hashim , the Presidential Flag Bearer of the People’s Trust (PT) after due consultations with the National Party Leaders of the Alliance for Democracy, Governorship candidates , House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representative Candidates of over 18 states contesting on the same platform and other support groups across the country.

In furtherance, Prince Eniola Ojajuni admitted it was a difficult decision to make because of his love and patriotism for Nigeria.

He therefore used this medium to appreciate all Nigerian Youth that have been supportive from the beginning of the race to this present moment and vowed to continually fight for a new Nigeria.

In addition, he specially praised His Excellency, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo Hashim of the People’s Trust Party for his doggedness, intelligence and capabilities which deemed him fit to champion the cause for a new Nigeria.

He described him as a man of his words full of passion and intelligence which gave him an edge over his opponents.

Also, he pleaded with all his supporters across the country and other well meaning Nigerians that desired a better Nigeria to support and vote massively for Mr. Gbenga Olawepo Hashim of the People’s Trust ,who he had endorsed as the Man of Integrity, Passion and Full of rich ideas.

Prince Eniola Ojajuni promised that he would support him all through the campaign until success is accomplished.

Mr.Olawepo Hashim ,who expressed delight over the development, welcomed the declaration and prayed for a harmonious working relationship with Ojajuni and his team in the quest towards providing a credible leadership in 2019.

Discussions with other political parties have reached an advanced stage nationwide ,which is expected to culminate in the collapse of these political structures into Olawepo-Hashim’s People’s Trust.