20-Year-Old Manchester City Star, Foden and Childhood Sweetheart Expecting Second Baby

82 views | Stanley Ugagbe | April 16, 2021
20-year old Manchester City player, Phil Foden has disclosed that he is set to become a father for the second time.
It would be recalled that Foden and his childhood sweetheart Rebecca Cooke, 20, had their son Ronnie in January 2019 when Foden was just 18.
LindaIkeji reports that the midfielder who is in the best form of his career has told friends they are expecting a baby girl to join them in their £3.25million mansion in Prestbury, Cheshire.
The report said the new arrival is expected in late summer or early autumn.
It is important to state that Foden, on Wednesday, scored a crucial goal that helped Manchester City eliminate Borussia Dortmund from the Champions League.
