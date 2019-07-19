2 Killed Again as Cross River Bleeds

Two people have been allegedly shot dead in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, following the killing of a final year student of electrical electronic engineering in the state University of Technology (CRUTECH), Calabar, on Monday.

The latest killing which took place on Tuesday was said to have taken place between Palm Street and the university pavilion field in Calabar South Local Government Area. They died as a result of gun shots.

Local sources could not immediately establish whether they were students of the university. Before the Tuesday bloodletting, the fallen final year engineering student was identified as James Chia. He was allegedly shot and axed to death immediately finishing his final paper in the semester in his faculty.

The institution is currently writing its first semester examinations for the 2018/2019 session following delays due to a face-off between management and students over the ratio of students who have paid their fees.

Sources say security agents have waded in to stem the tide of rising killings in the university. The security concern in the institution is coming as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Eteng Jonah Williams, is condemning the renewed communal crisis between the Ebom and the Usumutung communities in the Abi Local Government Area.

His Press Secretary, Hope Obeten, said in a statement that his principal has expressed regrets that the two sister communities will resort to acts of violence against each other despite the government effort in restoring peace in the turbulent area.

According to him, ‘’the renewed crisis which has led to a father and son being beheaded is seriously worrisome. I, therefore appeal, to the people of the affected communities to remain calm and appreciate the fact that there is no alternative to peace while investigations are ongoing by security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are identified and brought to book.’’

Adding, he said that henceforth such unlawful redress and despicable expression of grievances will be firmly punished in line with extant laws, and accordingly condoled with those who lost their loved ones, assuring that the Legislature will introduce a conflict management architecture that will engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure lasting peace returns to warring communities across the state.