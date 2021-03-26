19-year-old mum leaves baby to starve to death

In a development that has caused a major debacle in the public domain, a 19-year-old mum, Verphy Kudi who left her baby home alone for six days while she celebrated her birthday has been convicted of manslaughter.
Mirror reports that a court heard that the teenager walked out on 20-month-old Asiah and partied while her baby starved to death in 2019.
According to the report, CCTV showed her leaving her flat in Brighton, Sussex on December 5 – her 18th birthday – and not returning until December 11.
It was gathered that her baby was taken to Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival. She was starved, dehydrated and had also contracted influenza.
Judge Christine Laing QC told her: “You have heard that before I get to sentence you the defence want to get a report on your behalf and a doctor will no doubt make arrangements to see you and interview you over the next few weeks.”
The judge ordered that all social services records relating to the case be disclosed to the defence ahead of sentencing.
The report indicated that the case was adjourned to a provisional sentencing date of May 28, but Kudi was warned this may be delayed.
