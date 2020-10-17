181 students, staff contract COVID-19 in Lagos school

One hundred and eighty-one students and staff of a private boarding school in Lekki area of Lagos state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, who broke the news, said the cases were discovered during surveillance and case investigation in the school.

He said there are 441 students and staff in the school.

Giving details of the investigation, Abayomi explained that a 14-year-old SS1 female student fell ill on October 3 and was sent home after receiving first aid at the school.

He added that the student subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on October 6 and 180 additional cases were later detected.

The commissioner assured Lagosians that the situation is under control, adding that appropriate steps have been taken to contain the spread and manage the positive cases.

He said parents of the students have been contacted and counselled to further allay their fears.

“There is a total lockdown and movement restriction in the school with the Epidemiology and Surveillance Pillar of the EOC and Ibeju-Lekki LGA State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO) reporting at the school daily to conduct further investigation while positive students and staff have been isolated on the premises and given the COVID-19 home-care treatment packs and are being monitored in isolation within the school premises,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner said the school authorities supported by the state ministry of health and ministry of education are following the COVID-19 guidelines as set out by the government.

“Students are to be isolated in the school premises and if unwell will be admitted in one of the accredited isolation centres in Lagos,” he said.

“Students are discouraged from going home to avoid infecting members of their families.

“I am pleased to announce that all the infected students are predominantly asymptomatic while some have very mild symptoms, no student has required hospitalization.

“COVID-19 is still very much with us and we must strive to prioritize the safety of all, including students and teachers, by adhering strictly to prevention protocols and guidelines issued by government to prevent its spread.”

He urged Lagosians to call the 08000356633 toll-free line if they notice any sign or symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue or loss of taste or smell.







