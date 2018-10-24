18,000 Youths in Ondo Engaged in Agribusiness as Owo-Ikare Road Gets a Facelift

18,000 youths of Ondo state extraction are set to enjoy the approval of an access to a N1.5billion Agric development scheme loan spearheaded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This follows the approval of access to the agric fund by the Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN in a bid to assist Youth-on-the-Ridges participants in furtherance of his commitment to creating jobs through agriculture.

The facility which will be a single digit interest rate will enable the 18,000 participants of the Youth-on-the-Ridges agric programme of the state government to become successful agropreneurs in their respective agric ventures.

The 18,000 youths engaged include 1000 youths per local government across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The state government which promised to train the young men and women in the best practices of agriculture says that Akeredolu’s promise to create jobs through agriculture, entrepreneurship and industrialization, is anchored on realistic expectations.

The state government has also ordered and approved the immediate rehabilitation of the popular Owo-Ikare road, in order to make it stress free for commuters.

This the government said was aimed at bringing an end to the untold hardship the dilapidated road causes commuters and people of the Ondo Northern district daily.

The state commissioner for works and infrastructure, Honourable Taofiq Abdulsalam informed that the state executive council considered and approved 8.1km Igbaraoke/Ibuji in Ifedore Local Government Area.

5.4km Oke Ogba in Akure South Local Government Area and 8km Bolorunduro/Fagbo road in Ondo East Local Government Area was also approved for repairs and rehabilitation.

The council through the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lola Fagbemi also said that council approved the appointment of Prince Victor Babajide Akinloye as the Akota of Ikota in Ifedore Local Government Area.