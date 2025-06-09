15-Year-Old suspect Arrested for Shooting Colombian Presidential Candidate in the Head

A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shocking shooting and attempted assassination of Colombian presidential candidate and senator Miguel Uribe Turbay.

The 39-year-old was targeted during a campaign event in a park in the Fontibón area of the Colombian capital, Bogotá.

Uribe was shot in the head and, according to his wife, is in critical condition and fighting for his life. She has asked the world to pray for his survival.

According to Sky News, he suffered two gunshot wounds when armed assailants shot him from behind. He appeared to be bleeding from the head as he was helped by aides and people in the crowd, according to a video posted on social media.

A medical report from the Santa Fe Foundation hospital stated that he was admitted in “critical condition” and is still undergoing “neurosurgical and peripheral vascular procedures.”

His wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, wrote on X that he is “fighting for his life” and begged Colombians to pray for him.

Ms. Tarazona later said he survived the initial operation for his injuries.

“Miguel came out of surgery. He made it. Every hour is a critical hour. He fought his first battle, and it went well. This will take time.”

The Colombian government has offered a reward of £540,000 for anyone who provides useful information related to the attack.