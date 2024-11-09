15 Killed in Deadly Clash Between Kebbi State Community and New Terrorist Group

At least 15 people were killed in a violent clash between residents of the Mera community and members of a new terrorist group, known as Lakurawa, in Kebbi State.

Military officials confirmed that the Lakurawa group, which reportedly has links to ISIS in the Sahel region, attempted a raid on Mera village, located in Kebbi’s Augie local government area, on Friday.

The attack aimed to steal livestock, but the community fought back, resulting in a fierce confrontation.

According to a local source, a herder alerted the villagers, who quickly mobilized to defend their community. The resulting clash left 15 residents dead and many others injured.

Residents reportedly managed to kill and injure several of the attackers, though some surviving terrorists retreated, carrying away their casualties.

Following the incident, Kebbi State’s Deputy Governor, along with the Commissioner of Police and the Emir of Argungu, visited Mera to offer condolences.

Governor Abdullahi Idris Zuru later confirmed the attack and acknowledged the presence of the Lakurawa group in some parts of the state, assuring the public that authorities are ready to confront any threats posed by the group.

