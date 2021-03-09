14-year-old boy impregnates 23-year-old lady

A 23-year-old lady in the United States has been confirmed pregnant after molesting a 14-year-old boy.
According to gistmania, Brittni Gray of Paragould, Arkansas, was charged with one count of sexual harassment in the fourth degree, a Class D felony on Monday, March 8, after she was allegedly caught having abusive sexual intercourse with the youngster in Arkansas, in September 2020.
The report said Police first received a tip in February 2020, from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline about the sexual relationship the teen was having with Gray, KAIT-TV reported.
It noted that in September of that year, another tip came in from a witness who alleged they’d seen Gray and the boy having sex.
Following the investigation, Police also found out that the alleged victim had been in a sexual relationship with Gray for about a year. “The witness stated that the alleged offender is currently pregnant with the victim’s child,” Detective Rhonda Thomas stated in an affidavit obtained by KAIT.
Gray’s pregnancy has also been confirmed by a medical report after she was seen in video footage with the alleged victim entering the hospital together during a recent visit to the emergency room.
The report also indicated that the 23-year-old was arrested on Monday, March 1, and released on a $5,000 bond on Thursday, March 4 She is due back in court on April 23, 2021.
