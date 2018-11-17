11 Private Firms To Partner Ondo In Commercial Production of Bitumen

… Ondo roads to get massive boost in Q1 2019

Following the final preparations for the commencement of commercial production of Bitumen by the Ondo State Government in the first quarter of 2019, 11 private firms have indicated interest to partner with state.

The firms are expected to partner with the Ondo State Bitumen Exploration and Exploitation Company (BEECON) through the Ondo State Development and Investment Agency (ONDIPA) to commence the exploration and exploitation of the abundant bitumen reserves in the state.

Ondo State is reputed to have the second largest bitumen deposit in the world and the largest in Africa with over 42 billion reserves of the highest quality.

It is expected that the first processed bitumen to be used on Ondo State roads will be applied in Q1 2019, as the Rotimi Akeredolu led administration will be the first to successfully produce bitumen commercially in Nigeria.

The state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu had since the inception of the administration made relentless efforts to attract the attention of world class firms to the natural endowments in the state, particularly, exploration and exploitation of the bitumen deposit.

The state government has successfully renewed its four licence blocks and is actively seeking for new investors to partner with to help develop the assets.

It is worthy of note that Ondo State has the first ever bitumen mining licence, giving to southwest bitumen, a feat achieved by the Akeredolu led administration.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government announced the award of a licence to the Ondo State Government for bitumen exploration.

Kayode Fayemi, former minister of mines and steels development, disclosed this at the first Ondo state investment forum which held at the International Event Centre (DOME), Akure.

He said the licence was granted to the state as part of the efforts of the federal government to diversify the economy and boost the country’s foreign exchange.

Represented by Mohammed Amate, Director of mining Licence in the ministry, Fayemi said the bitumen reserve in Ondo can serve the whole of Africa.

“Nigeria currently imports over 600,000 tons of asphalt per annum and the nation spends billions of Naira on importation of asphalt every year,” he said.

“The Naira is weak now because of much demand for dollar and less demand for Naira and the poor export policy in the country.

“With bitumen being produced in Ondo state, federal government will ensure that none of its road contractors imports asphalt and I am sure that many state governments will prefer to buy from Ondo state because it will definitely be cheaper here than imports from outside the country,” he added.