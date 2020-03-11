11 kidnappers surrender, several arrested in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has made appreciable gains within the last one month following the surrender of eleven kidnappers who gave themselves up along with their weapons.

According to the State Commissioner of Police Audu Madaki, the kidnappers handed over 13 A.K. 47 Rifles, 761 rounds of live ammunition, 18 magazines and five locally made pistols.

However another five kidnappers who were involved in the kidnap and collecting of ransom money running into several millions of Naira were arrested by the Police .

Added to the success of the Police was the arrest of 51 suspects for alleged robbery and for been members of the notorious Shila boys (a gang of miscreants) who have been terrorizing innocent citizen in the state.

Equally too, was the arrest of four suspects for alleged rape.

Exhibits recovered include two cartridges and hard drugs, twelve cutlasses, three knives, one axe, one big stick and five sharp knives and large quantity of suck and die chemicals.

C.P. Madaki disclosed how two persons at Roma village of Dumne village in Song local Government Area and Tambo Village in Girei LGA respectively collected N2.5 million as ransom.

He further disclosed how One Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira was paid as ransom for the kidnap of one Bello Modire, Dahiru Jabbore and Rani Tudun Wada.

The Police boss then solicited for the support of all in ridding the state of undesirable elements.

“As for those who surrendered themselves and their arms, they swore by the quoran that they, will not be involved in any crime again”, he stated.