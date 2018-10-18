100-Year-Old Woman Marries 74-Year-Old Man

A 100-year-old woman has married her 74-year-old partner after 30 years

together.

Norah and Malcolm Yates tied the knot at a hotel near their home in

Prestatyn, Denbighshire, on Tuesday.

The bride, a former school cook, had been twice married and widowed when

she met divorced Mr Yates at a dance in the 1980s and they have “been

together ever since”.

Mr Yates, a former bus driver, popped the question earlier this year.

“I only feel about 20”, Mrs Yates said.

His bride arrived at the ceremony to Abba’s Dancing Queen and was pushed

down the aisle in her wheelchair by a pageboy, in front of about 30

friends and family.

Following the ceremony, which lasted about 30 minutes, Mrs Yates said:

“To be a bride? Oh, it’s beautiful. Oh to be a bride… it’s absolutely

wonderful.”

Asked if it had been worth the wait to tie the knot, she replied: “Of

course it is. I’d wait longer than that.”

“There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for me,” she said of her new husband,

adding: “I couldn’t do without Malcolm… he’s special, very special.”

Mrs Yates was born in Wrexham and moved to Prestatyn while in her teens.

She worked at a hotel where she met her first husband Fred Thomas with

whom she had a daughter, Marlene.

After his death she met and later married Bert Witkiss and it was

shortly after his death that she met Mr Yates. (BBC)