10 Life Changing Movies You Must See if You were Born in the 90s

The ten movies that I will list are extremely important to me. These films have inspired, motivated, educated, and entertained me. I hope you watch them and get the same feelings as I did when I watched them the first time and even today. Every one of these films changed my life and I hope they do the same for you after you watch them. I will describe what each movie meant to me and how it changed my life.

Here are the 10 life changing films everyone over the age of 20 must see at least once.

Selena

“Selena” is a biographical musical drama released March 21, 1997. She was born Selena Quintanilla-Perez in Texas. Selena was a Mexican American recording artist well known in the United States and Mexico. She was murdered by the president of her fan club at the young age of 23. This movie meant a great deal to me. It was education on a woman that was possibly going to change the world with her talents. She also introduced many people to Hispanic culture through her music. Her talent and impact was great in such a short time. This movie will educate, inspire, and entertain you as well. Her greatness should be celebrated and exposed all over the world. Go watch and enjoy!

Titanic

“Titanic” is an American romance and disaster film released December 19, 1997. It’s a fictionalized account of the striking of the RMS Titanic. My initial point for watching this film, was for the historical relevance it held. This was not about the history of the titanic totally. It was about love. Love of two people from two different social classes. This was evidence that love can be found wherever you so choose to open your eyes. This film showed me how love can be powerful and a driving force. This movie will show you what love should look like and the face of it is UNCONDITIONAL. Watch and ENJOY!!

Boyz N The Hood

Boyz N The Hood is a teen hood drama, released on July 12, 1991. This movie gives insight on the African American ghetto life. It is given in two different examples but both starting from single parent households. One is a male single parent played by Laurence Fishburne and the other is from a single mother. Both parents are raising teenage boys in a rough South-Central Los Angeles, California neighborhood. This movie was very relatable for me but educational for most who had no idea of how life can be for minority teens in ghetto communities. Watch and ENJOY!!

Malcolm X.

Malcolm X is a biographical drama film about the Afro-American activist Malcolm X, released on November 18, 1992. This movie was my first education I received about Malcolm X. I knew of him but I wasn’t educated on his movement and what he represented for himself and black Americans. This movie educated you on the civil rights movement from his perspective, and his early life. He had a great impact on the culture then and still does today. You will learn a ton about the black American struggle to become a person in America. Watch and ENJOY!!!

Back to the Future

Back to the Future is a science-fiction adventure comedy film, released July 3, 1985. This movie is just all Laughs and FUN. I loved this film which is a trilogy. The movie poster shown is from the original film released in 1985. This film brought you the coolest car ever which was a time traveling DeLorean, amazing Nike shoes, and predicted a great deal of what has now come true. This is must see if you haven’t seen it already. Watch and ENJOY!!

The Lion King

The Lion King is a Disney animated musical film, released June 15, 1994. I was ten years old when this movie was released and it is still my favorite animation movie of all time. This was a perfect movie. Well put together with great music, comedy and perfect voices for the characters in the movie. Lion king is the third highest grossing film of Disney animation studios behind (Frozen and Zootopia). Great film to watch with all your family and enjoy this amazing film.

Kids

Kids is an Independent film, released on July 28, 1995. This film was remarkable and mind blowing. The film is centered around sexually active teens in New York City. Follows them to show their carless behavior with drugs, alcohol, and sex in the height of the aids epidemic of the mid 90’s. This movie was RAW and direct. It was a lengthy after school special but raw and uncut. My friends and I watched this movie and learned that regardless of location or race, we all have battles and issues to deal with. This film was met with mixed reviews. I suggest you watch and give your own review. Enjoy!!

Rocky

Rocky is a sports drama film, released on December 3, 1976. He was greatly inspirational for me. It was the rags to riches story of an uneducated but kind hearted Italian American. Rocky shows you that you have the power to achieve whatever in life that you set your mind to accomplish in this life. He was the American dream in every way. Showing that hard work does pay off.

The actual story of how the film came about is even better. Rocky was played by Sylvester Stallone and he was at an all-time low in life. He was broke, and just sold is dog in front of a liquor store in his neighborhood. This film was made on a budget of just over a million dollars and grossed 225 million at the box office. It was his rags to riches story in real life. This film has spawned 6 sequels but of course start with the first. Watch and Enjoy!!

Braveheart

Braveheart is war film about a 13th century Scottish warrior who led the Scots in the first war of Scottish Independence, released May 24, 1995. The film was nominated for 10 academy awards and won 5. This movie was AMAZING and still is amazing. Mel Gibson is amazing in this movie. It is action packed and the story being told is great as well. This movie will make you want to stand for something and fight for it. William Wallace is the character played by Mel Gibson and he wanted freedom for his country after the love of his life was killed by English soldiers. This film is a must watch and I hope you ENJOY!! FREEDOM!!!!

Shawshank Redemption

Shawshank Redemption is a drama about Andy Dufresne, a banker who is sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murder of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence. This is my favorite movie of all time. The film was released on September 23, 1994. This must be the most inspirational and motivational film I have ever seen in my life. A man with all odds against him, never gave up or compromised his character while in prison. This movie shows you that when there is a will there is a way and nothing can stop drive and determination. This film is a must see and my favorite film ever created. Watch and Enjoy!!