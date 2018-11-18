10 Benefits of Lemon Ginger Tea

A lot of people drink lemon ginger tea every morning to refresh themselves.

But did you know that this tea does more than just rejuvenate you? Not only is it super easy to prepare, but it also gives you an array of health benefits – like curing nausea, headache, and the common cold.

In this article, I have listed some amazing ways drinking lemon ginger tea can benefit you.

What Are The Benefits Of Lemon Ginger Tea For Your Health?

You can get creative and add other healthy ingredients like mint, honey, and cinnamon to this tea to increase its nutritional quotient. But just the lemon and ginger combo is enough to benefit you in multiple ways as mentioned below:

Treats Nausea and Vomiting

Benefits of Lemon Ginger Tea – Treats Nausea and Vomiting

Nausea and vomiting are common symptoms experienced due to seasickness, pregnancy, chemotherapy, or as a side effect of a treatment.

In such cases, lemon ginger tea works like magic and tones down the symptoms to give instant relief. Studies show that ginger is one of the most effective agents to treat gastrointestinal problems like nausea, vomiting, indigestion, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Stay Trim

If you are trying to maintain a healthy weight, you can drink your way to weight loss. How?

By consuming lemon ginger tea!

Ginger is reported to increase satiety and reduce the feelings of hunger, and lemon is known to increase insulin resistance and reduce the level of fat in the body.

Ginger and lemon together make a powerful combination that increases your metabolism and burns more calories.

Boosts Immunity

Lemon is rich in vitamin C, a nutrient that is packed with antioxidants and has immune boosting properties.

If you tend to contract infections easily or fall sick as soon as the weather changes, you need to start drinking this tea to improve your immunity.

Lemon and ginger are both excellent at fighting infections, shortening the duration of cold, cough, flu, and protecting your body from infections like salmonella.

Improves Cognitive Functioning

Want to become smarter? Have ginger! Or just have lemon ginger tea.

Want to become smarter? Have ginger! Or just have lemon ginger tea.

This wonder spice has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. In a study, ginger was found to improve the memory of middle-aged women and increase their cognitive function.

Consuming lemon ginger tea every morning will have significant benefits for your overall brain health and reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Improves Heart Health

A simple tea consumed every day can be just about enough to protect your heart from ailments.

Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which is known to promote proper flow of blood through the arteries and veins and prevent blood clots. This significantly reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Alkalizes Your Body

We all know that lemon is acidic in nature, but did you know that it is highly alkalizing in nature once it goes into the body?

It’s true! When lemon juice is added to a cup of hot tea, it gets metabolized and begins alkalizing the body.

This helps in maintaining healthy teeth and gums, decreasing bad cholesterol and fat levels in the body, and reducing cravings for sweet food.

Is Helpful In The Treatment Of Ovarian Cysts

If you are suffering from PCOS and want to adopt a natural method to shrink your ovarian cysts, lemon ginger tea is exactly what you need.

Both lemon and ginger individually have healing and anti-inflammatory properties that help improve/reduce ovarian cysts.

There is not much research done to prove this claim, but this herbal treatment has received a lot of positive testimonials from people all over the world.

Improves Mood And Concentration

Benefits of Lemon Ginger Tea – Improves Mood And Concentration Pinit

Apart from improving cognitive function and increasing concentration, drinking lemon ginger tea also boosts your mood and regulates mood swings.

It is for this reason that lemon is commonly used in aromatherapy. Ginger is also known to lower stress in the body.

Helps Improve Liver Function

The combination of lemon and ginger is extremely effective in improving liver function and promoting overall liver health.

Studies have reported that long-term use of ginger and lemon individually is beneficial to treat liver disease, whether it is related to alcohol or not (9), (10).

Soothes Pain, Menstrual Cramps, Headache, And Inflammation

Due to the anti-inflammatory effects of both ginger and lemon, this tea helps reduce different kinds of pain, whether it is related to migraines, menstrual cramps, or recovery from an illness or surgery.

Drinking this tea regularly considerably improves how you feel every day.