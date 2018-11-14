1.37m Unwanted Pregnancies Recorded in Nigeria in 2018 Alone

The 2018 Global Family Planning report has revealed that Nigeria has recorded about 1,371,000 unwanted pregnancies from January to November this year.

The most populous nation on the African continent also recorded 735,000 unsafe abortions in the year under review.

According to the report unveiled at the ongoing International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) in Kigali, only 13.8 percent of Nigerian women use contraceptives in 2018.

The report defines unintended pregnancies as “the number of pregnancies that occurred at a time when women (and their partners) either did not want additional children or wanted to delay the next birth.”

This is “usually measured with regard to last or recent pregnancies, including current pregnancies.”