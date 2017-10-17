A heartless woman has been arrested after pouring hot water on her husband in his sleep for inquiring about the whereabouts after his daughter. The Zambian woman identified as Charity Banda, allegedly killed her step daughter some months ago and buried her corpse right in front of her house.

Policemen stormed the area in Chisamba town on Monday (yesterday) to exhume the remains of the 9-year-old girl who was killed in cold blood on the 7th of December, 2016, by the step mum, Charity after her heartbreaking confession.

According to media reports, on the fateful morning of Saturday 14th October, 2017, Charity’s husband, who is a truck driver, tried to inquire again after several attempts, about the whereabouts of his daughter.

The wife first told him that she sent his daughter to a boarding school in Lusaka but the man found out it was a lie.

The husband who suspected something was wrong – became angered due to her dishonesty and threatened to take her to police in the morning but she waited till he fell asleep and then poured boiled water on him and then fled after he screamed.

The husband was rushed to the hospital by neighbours.

The wife Charity was later caught on Sunday night by two boys who recognized her trying to hike enroute Lusaka.

According to reports, the woman later confessed at the police station that she killed her step daughter 10 months ago and buried her right in front of her own house.

The police and forensic doctors rushed to the scene and exhumed the remains of the dead child.

She confessed also that she killed her first husband together with his mother.

Apparently, this was her fourth marriage, all her past Husbands had died.

