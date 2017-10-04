Zambia have been dealt another major blow as Edward Chilufya has been ruled out of Saturday’s make or break World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

This comes few days after Brian Mwila and Emmanuel Banda were exempted from the Chipolopolo squad owing to various degrees of injury.

Chilufya, who plays for Sweden’s Djurgardens will play no part as his work permit was yet to be finalised after signing a contract on turning 18 years.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles lead Group B with ten points three above second placed Zambia. Other teams in the group, Cameroon and Algeria are already eliminated.

Source: goal.com