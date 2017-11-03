The Video to Yemi Alade’s overwhelming hit record Johnny, has set the new record as the most viewed Nigerian Music Video on Youtube. Johnny which is easily Yemi’s biggest single till date has overtaken P-Square’s Personally Video views, by hitting 78,929, 981 views.

Back in July 2015, the song was #7 most viewed Nigerian Music video with a little over 24 million views and now 26 months later it reaches the new figure becoming the most views Nigerian Music Video on Youtube

Watch Below: