What’s the story?

In a recent interview held on Chris Jericho’s podcast Talk Is Jericho, Dave Bautista (aka Batista) revealed some interesting details about his one and only match with the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar. Batista revealed these details after Jericho brought up the topic of a possible feud between the ‘The Animal’ and the ‘The Beast’.

In case you didn’t know…

Apparently, Batista also turned down a huge segment match against the Rock at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. Batista has also expressed his wish to finish his career on a high note against Triple H, saying that he has run the idea by Vince McMahon and Triple H before, but insisted the WWE did not seem interested in the idea.

The heart of the matter

In his interview on Y2J’s podcast Talk Is Jericho, Batista spoke about the much-hyped possibility of a WrestleMania match between him and Brock Lesnar. A few people have mentioned the idea and the match would be a huge moneymaker for the WWE, it could have even been promoted as a match between the ‘The Animal’ and the ‘The Beast’.

However, the issues between Batista and the WWE have made it hard for the match to materialise.

However, Dave mentioned an additional reason as to why the feud never happened. In his interview with Jericho, he said:

“ I only worked with Brock in OVW. He worked one house show in WWE, be he just jobbed me out. It was a total squash match. I hadn’t even….we had been with Evolution. I don’t know if I want Brock to drop me on my head. [laughs]”

His statement pretty much shows that Batista wasn’t too interested in being beaten by Lesnar and has clearly had a bad one-time experience with ‘The Beast Incarnate’.

What’s next?

Batista has made it clear that he has no plans to return to the WWE in the near future. However, as mentioned earlier, he is quite keen on ending his career with a match against current COO Triple H. The WWE though, don’t seem interested in the idea and the fans most probably won’t get to see ‘The Animal’ enter the ring for one last fight.

Author’s take

Batista is definitely one of the greatest wrestlers that the WWE Universe has ever seen. While it may be sad to see him leave wrestling completely, fans can still hope that the WWE will come to their senses one day and give ‘The Animal’ the farewell match that he deserves.

Source: Sportskeeda