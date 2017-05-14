The highlight of the Raw live event in Liege, Belgium was Roman Reigns teaming up with Seth Rollins to take on Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.

WWE are currently on a tour of Europe and this Friday night, they had an explosive live show at Liege, Belgium. The SmackDown Live roster was at Newcastle while the RAW roster was in Liege, Belgium.

WWE’s red brand put on a great show in Belgium as The Hardy Boyz (c) faced two other tag teams in a Triple Threat Title match, Cruiserweight Champion, Neville, took on two of his greatest foes in a title match, and Dean Ambrose (c) faced The Miz for his Intercontinental Championship.

RAW Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss faced off against the former champion with her title on the line, and an 8-Man Tag Team Match between Goldust, R-Truth, Kalisto, and Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil was the high point of the night.

Roman Reigns teamed up with his former Tag Team partner and challenged Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe in epic Tag Team action

#1 The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Enzo & Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro (WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship match)

The Hardy Boyz (c) proved their worth once again in front of a live audience, putting their Tag Team Championship on the line against the team of Cesaro and Sheamus and, Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

The Hardys retained their championship successfully against the two other teams with a huge pop from the audience at Liege.

Result: The Hardy Boyz (c) defeated Enzo and Cass and Sheamus and Cesaro to retain the WWE RAW tag-team titles

#2 Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke vs. Alicia Fox & Nia Jax

Former Women’s Champion, Sasha Banks teamed up with Dana Brooke for this action packed Tag Team match against Alicia Fox and Nia Jax. Alicia and Nia put up a good fight in front of the live crowd, but in the end, Sasha and Dana secured the victory.

Result: Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke defeated Alicia Fox & Nia Jax

#3 The Golden Truth, Apollo Crews & Kalisto vs. Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel & Titus O’Neil

The live crowd at Liege was treated to a huge match which showcased eight Superstars locked in Tag Team action with Goldust, R-Truth, Kalisto, and Apollo Crews on one team and Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil on the other.

Goldust, R-Truth, Kalisto, and Apollo Crews snagged the victory from the team of Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil ending this action packed match.

Result: The Golden Truth, Apollo Crews & Kalisto defeated Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel & Titus O’Neil

#4 Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries vs. Aleister Black (WWE Cruiserweight Championship match)

Neville, aka the King of the Cruiserweights, put his championship on the line against one of the Cruiserweight division’s finest, Austin Aries, and top NXT Superstar, Aleister Black, in a triple threat match. ‘The King’ however emerged victorious once again proving to the audience how great of an athlete he really is.

Result: Neville (c) defeated Austin Aries and Aleister Black and retained the WWE Cruiserweight title

#5 Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz (w/Maryse) (WWE Intercontinental Championship match)

Dean Ambrose has been on a roll recently racking up a title defence after another. The Miz faced ‘The Lunatic Fringe’ in one-on-one action at the live event and even with help from Maryze, he couldn’t win the WWE Intercontinental Title back.

Result: Dean Ambrose (c) defeated The Miz (w/Maryse) and retained the WWE Intercontinental title

#6 Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley (WWE RAW Women’s championship match)

Alexa Bliss faced former RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, putting her title on the line for this one-on-one matchup. Bliss retained her belt and defeated Bayley against all odds.

@alexa_bliss_wwe_ is focused on retaining her title at #WWELiege . A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 12, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Result: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Bayley and retained the WWE RAW Women’s Title

#7 Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows)

Finn Balor fought against former Bullet Club member, Karl Anderson, at the event. Anderson was accompanied by his Tag Team partner, Luke Gallows. Finn promptly ended the match with a swift Coup de Grace followed by a successful pin.

Result: Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows)

#8 Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns reunited with former The Shield member, Seth Rollins, and faced Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe in a Tag Team match. The match saw the former Shield members grab the victory over the odd duo of the ‘Eater of Worlds’ and ‘The Destroyer’.

Roman Reigns + Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt + Samoa Joe WWE Live Liege 5.12.17 #wwerotterdam #wwe #WWEStockholm https://t.co/uQJ3vuROqI — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) May 13, 2017

Result: Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt & Samoa Joe

Source: Sportskeeda