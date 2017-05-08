WWE was live from Belfast

The WWE continued their tour of Europe and it was the red brand, Monday Night RAW, which had a live house show in Belfast, Norther Ireland. The house show was one of the most entertaining live events in recent WWE history.

The event featured most RAW main talents such as Dean Ambrose, The Hardy Boyz’, Seth Rollins and so on. It also featured some of the WWE’s UK talents, who, surprisingly, were the most entertaining of all. The house show saw Ambrose kick off the event with a title defence against the ‘A-lister’ The Miz, and Finn Balor face off against Bray Wyatt in the main event.

Things got a little out of hand in Belfast half way through the event, thanks to the surprise entrance of one Braun Strowman.

#1 Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz

The Miz and Maryse are ready

WWE Live Belfast kicked off with the Intercontinental title defence from Dean Ambrose against The Miz. The two have been feuding ever since they moved to RAW thanks to the Superstar shakeup. This match saw the ‘Lunatic Fringe’ Dean Ambrose prevail over The Miz.

Result: Dean Ambrose retained title over The Miz

#2 Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma

Nia Jax with a huge clothesline

This matchup saw Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James come out on top against RAW Women’s champion Alexa Bliss and her teammates Nia Jex and Emma. This match was highly entertaining, with both sides giving it their best. The fans loved every bit of it.

Result: Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma

#3 Neville vs. Austin Aries

Neville vs Austin Aries

This match was thrilling to watch, thanks to the high-flying manoeuvres of the Cruiserweight division. The match featured Cruiserweight champion Neville, who successfully defended his title against Austin Aries.

Result: Neville retained title over Austin Aries

#4 Hardy Boyz’, Sheamus & Cesaro, Enzo & Cass and Anderson & Gallows in a four-man tag team match

The Hardy Boyz’ had it rough

The Hardy Boyz entered the ring to a huge roar from the crowd. The match was excellent and all the teams involved in the fatal-four way were in top form. The Hardy Boyz, as expected, came out on top and kept their tag team titles.

Result: The Hardy Boyz’ retained their title over Sheamus & Cesaro, Enzo & Cass and Anderson & Gallows

#5 Tucker vs. Jordan Devlin

The match that never really happened

On paper, this match seemed the most boring of the lot and it would have been so if not for the interference of the ‘Monster Among Men’. Braun Strowman entered the ring and took out both men and the match ended in a no contest.

Things seemed to go in favour of Strowman until Roman Reigns entered the ring and speared him through a table. So in reality, it was actually a match between the ‘Big Dog’ and the ‘Monster Among Men’.

Result: Match ended as a no contest because of Braun Strowman’s interference

#6 Golden Truth and Rhyno & Slater vs. Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Curt Hawkins

Golden Truth and Rhyno & Slater in the driving seat

This match was not as thrilling as the previous matches, but a good one nonetheless. The match saw the team of Golden Truth (potential #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag team titles) and Rhyno & Slater defeat Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Curt Hawkins.

Result: Golden Truth and Rhyno & Slater defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas. Curtis Axel and Curt Hawkins.

#7 Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins with fans

The Kingslayer faced off against the Samoan Submission Machine in this match. Rollins continued his rivalry with Joe and managed to continue his winning streak. He successfully pinned Joe to win the match.

Result: Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe

#8 Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

The fireflies are here for Bray

The main event saw the ‘Eater of Worlds’ face off against the ‘Demon King’. The feud has been going on for quite some time now and will definitely become a rivalry for the ages. While Bray Wyatt was in great form, he just couldn’t defeat Balor, who won the contest via pinfall.

Results: Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt