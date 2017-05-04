An Egyptian woman who lost about 325 kilograms after undergoing weight-loss surgery in an Indian hospital has left for the United Arab Emirates for long-term treatment.

Eman Ahmed, who weighed more than 500 kilograms when she was flown to Mumbai for treatment in February, was reportedly the world’s heaviest woman.

Doctors who reduced the size of her stomach to help her lose weight said Thursday her treatment would continue at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The 36-year-old from Alexandria has lymphedema, a condition that causes body tissue to swell. She had a stroke when she was 11 after which her weight gradually increased.

A chartered aircraft took Ahmed and a team of nine doctors to Abu Dhabi.

Source: News