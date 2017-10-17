A Nigerian man identified as Isaac Success on social media shared this inspiring photos on how he celebrated world food day which took place yesterday.

“Happy World Food Day. We believe that when children feed well they will learn better. Many thanks to Quadrant Group, Bread Breakers Ministry, Impact Stars International and everyone supporting our daily feeding plan for children in Ajegunle. To be a part of this,

Amb Isaacs Omoyele#WorldFoodDay #WFD #WFD2017 #children #Ajegunle #Lagos #Nigeria #Slum #FeedAChild #Food #FoodDay @ Dreams From The Slum Initiative

Because today is world food day, our kids had enough to eat that they got so kind to invite me to come and eat with them, yes I ate with everyone of them one at a time and I was filled up too….. Even uncle Isaac knows how to eat sef na heheheheh”

