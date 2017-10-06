The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun on Thursday said that it had taken safe delivery of a baby girl whose mother was in transit along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Education Officer of Corps in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe, said in a statement in Abeokuta that the FRSC Accident and Emergency Clinic in Sagamu took safe delivery of the baby around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

She said: “A commercial vehicle with registration number XF 365 MKD on transit along the Lagos /Ibadan expressway drove into the FRSC Command premises.

“The driver reported that one middle-aged woman by name, Ajoke Ahmed, a passenger in the vehicle, had gone into deep labour.

“The FRSC medical team at the Sagamu Accident and Emergency Clinic immediately examined her, but since the clinic is not equipped to take delivery, the ambulance was prepared to transport her to the nearest hospital.

“Within this process the pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl at about 1p.m. inside the command’s clinic.

“A medical examination by the medical doctor confirmed the baby and mother to be in good condition”.

Okpe added that the family of the mother had been contacted.

Source: NAN