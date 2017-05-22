One certain Halima Kabiru has committed suicide by drinking poison after a heated argument with her husband in the Afita Mama Pandogari area, Kagara Council of Niger State.

The police in Niger State say they are investigating the case.

It was gathered that the woman was rushed to a hospital for medical attention, but later died.

According to the husband, Musa Kabiru, he and his wife had quarreled sometime last week, after which she rushed into the house and drank poison.

He said, “I had a misunderstanding with her. We were arguing over water to drink in the house.

“My wife took an offence and drank poison because of the misunderstanding between us.”

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the command’s operatives responded to a distress call from Musa and on reaching there, the woman was already unconscious.

He said, “The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention but she later died. The matter is still under investigation.”

In another development, the command said on Sunday that it had arrested one Habila Ayuba of Tatami Tigina, in the Kagara Local Government Area of the state for murder.