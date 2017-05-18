A woman, whose identity could not be ascertained last night, was yesterday burnt to death in a tanker fire accident in Ibadan, Oyo State. Three vehicles and buildings were also razed.

The accident occurred about 11:30 am at Eleyele when the tank filled with 33,000 litres of diesel detached from the vehicle while ascending a hill.

A witness, Mr. Lekan Durosaro, told The Nation that,the tank rolled over a Nissan Almera car coming behind and caught fire.

The intensity of the fire reportedly made it difficult for rescuers to help the woman trapped in the car.

The rescue team tried in vain to identify the woman.Sympathisers wailed as her remains were removed from the wreckage.

The trailer driver and the motor boy fled the scene.Before fire fighters arrived, three buildings, including a church, Save and Serve Ministries, had been gutted.

A Mazda car registered as Lagos LSR 208 EJ, parked in the compound of a former commissioner, was affected by the fire.The remains of the woman were taken to a mortuary.

Police spokesman Adekunle Ajisebutu said: “Our men have been sent to the accident scene.”

