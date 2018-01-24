Woman baths lady with hot water for having anal sex with her husband

A man Chigozie Ezeofor has reportedly forced the lady into having sex with him, which didn’t go well with his wife.

A lady in Lagos has been bathed with hot water by the wife of the man who she had anal sex with. The lady was said to have been lured into the woman’s matrimonial bed by the husband, of which information later leaked to the woman.

The incident happened at Aunty Toyin Street, Kedeibo Estate in Ijegun area in the outskirts of Lagos.

The couple, Mr. Chigozie Ezeofor and his wife Isioma have been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for their alleged involvement in criminal offences against the victim.

The court ordered the suspects to be remanded in prison custody at Kirikiri town, Lagos.

Reports have it that while Chigozie was charged for anal penetration of the victim, his wife was charged for causing serious harm by pouring hot water on the victim.

it was also reported that the victim and the suspects lived together, but the wife did not have the premonition that the husband had been sleeping with the lady. When she eventually knew, she became furious, boiled hot water and poured it on the victim which caused serious injury on her body.

The victim was immediately rushed taken to an undisclosed hospital where doctors have been making effort to save her life.

However, the woman realised at the police station where they were detained that it was her husband that actually forced the victim against her wish, and not as she had initially being told by neighbours, but by then the damage has been done.

When they were arraigned before Ikeja Magistrates court, they pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs. B.O.Osunsanmi granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

They were remanded in prison custody pending they will perfect their bail condition.

The matter has been adjourned till 1 February, 2018.

