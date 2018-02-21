Produced by NorthBoi, “Soco” is a smooth mid-tempo track that feels very much like an old Wizkid song. On the track, Wizkid invites a beautiful girl to Soco — a dance D’Banj already thought us how to do on “Socor”, his 2005 hit of (almost) the same name.

Following Wizkid’s killer first verse and catchy chorus, Starboy’s newest artist, Terri makes a solid debut on the song’s second verse. He is followed by Spotless and Ceeza Milli, who both do strong work as well, but the song undeniably belongs to Wizkid.

With how well the artists on the Starboy label work together on the track, we are pretty excited to see how their compilation EP turns out. Wizkid promises that the video for “Soco” will be out soon, but till then we’ll have this solid track on repeat.

Listen to “Soco” below: