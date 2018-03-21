Withdrawal of police from VIPs: Why we are waiting for Buhari – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Tuesday, revealed the role President Muhammadu Buhari will play in the withdrawal police personnel attached to politicians, public office holders and senior citizens in the country.

The IGP said President Buhari’s permission was needed for him to effect withdrawal of police personnel.

The police boss also revealed that the withdrawal of personnel would be nationwide.

Idris spoke during a meeting he held with Squadron, Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU, Special Protection Unit, SPU and Commanders at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “We are trying to seek the permission of the Commander in Chief before we conduct this withdrawal because it is going to be a massive withdrawal all over the country.

“Of course you know the sentiment of people, whenever you take such actions, there would be lots of complaints. So, we are going to do it in a sound footing to make sure that once we withdraw people, they are not taken back.

“The Squadron and Commanders of PMF, CTU and PMF will sign an undertaken and any violation of those directives is going to be met with strict disciplinary action.”

The IGP said it was worrisome the rate of attacks on police personnel on special duties, adding that the successes of the the attack showed that the personnel were indulging in unprofessional conducts and poor training.

“Attack on police personnel who are on official duties is quite worrisome.

“The rate at which personnel on special duties are killed and weapons carted away is alarming.

“These incidences are due to lack of supervision, and unprofessional conducts by the men.

“They don’t have the training and therefore they don’t know what to do in the event of an attack.

“They are never at alert and tend to forget themselves in the environment they operate. This attitude must be checked and solution must be found,” he said.