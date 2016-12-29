Witchcraft allegation: Community leader commits suicide

Following the death of the Onotu-Uku of Umuahi-Ogo community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Joseph Onyemali, who allegedly committed suicide over allegation of witchcraft levelled against him, the state Police Command says it would summon members of the community for questioning, to ensure that there was no foul play in the incident.

Onyemali, a high ranking chief said to be next in hierarchy to the traditional ruler of the community, allegedly committed suicide on December 21 after one of his daughters’-in-law accused him of witchcraft.

A source in the community alleged that a prophetess had prophesied to the daughter-in-law that he was responsible for all the misfortunes befalling the family.

“Gradually, the rumour began to spread into the community and the man, out of the shame, drank a liquid chemical substance and died,” the source alleged.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, while reacting to the incident, said: “It happened, but nobody in the community deemed it necessary to report it to the police.

“The police want to summon them to explain what really happened. We want to know if there was foul play.”