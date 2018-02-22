Nigeria’s women’s bobsled team, the first ever from the country at the Winter Games, finished 20th in the overall standings out of 20 teams at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Ngozi Onwumere made her debut at the games, replacing Akuoma Omeoga, and partnered Seun Adigun as the team recorded a time of 52.31 seconds in Heat 3 and 52.53 seconds in Heat 4.
The Nigerian bobsled team also finished with an overall time of 3 minutes 29.60 seconds.
Mariana Jamaka and Lisa Buckwitz from Germany won gold with an overall time of 3.22.25 while the duo of Elana Taylor and Lauren Gibbs from USA won silver, finishing with a time of 3.22.52.
Kallie Humphries and Phylicia George from Canada won bronze and recorded a time of 3.22.89.
Source: Complete Sport NG
