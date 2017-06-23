A 42 year-old father of six, Babangida Garuba, is now in police custody in Katsina for having sex with a goat.

Garuba, a Goldsmith at the Kasuan Mata area in Funtua, was allegedly caught in the act by his wife who raised the alarm that attracted residents who eventually handed him over to the police.

Garuba was among other suspects paraded at the headquarters of Katsina State police command on Thursday for various offences.

He told journalists he could not say exactly what pushed him into committing the act, though he confessed that it was the second time he engaged in such an act.

Garuba said in Hausa, “Yes, it’s true, I had an affair with a goat. My wife caught me while doing it and she shouted. It would be the second time I would do it, but I don’t know why I did it; I have six children while my wife is still pregnant.”

The state Police Commissioner, Aliyu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, adding that Garuba would soon appear in court.

Source: Punch