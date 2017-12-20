Why we arrested Innoson MD – EFCC

However, EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement gave reasons the anti-graft agency went after the business man. He said: ‘’His arrest followed his refusal to honour invitation by the Commission having earlier jumped an administrative bail granted him in a case being investigated by the Capital Market and Insurance Fraud Unit of the Commission’s Lagos office.

‘’Chukwuma rather than honouring invitation by the EFCC, mobilized six truckloads of thugs pretending to be staff of his company to his residence, where they manhandled EFCC operatives. It took reinforcement from the Enugu office of the EFCC to effect the arrest of the industrialist who is currently being grilled by a team of investigators.’’ Vanguard News

But the Attorney-General Abubakar Malami revived the case at the Federal High Court in Abuja as the bank maintains its allegations that Chukwuma manipulated bank and shipping documents to obtain tax waivers from the Nigerian government.