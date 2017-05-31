The police have arraigned a businessman, Ahmed Echodo, for allegedly giving false information that a guesthouse belonging to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu was being used to store arms and ammunition.

Echodo appeared in handcuff before Upper Area Court, Gudu, Abuja on Tuesday and was charged with “criminal conspiracy and giving false information to mislead public servants contrary to Sections 97(1) and 140 of the Penal Code.”

The accused and one Maiwada Adamu, who is at large, were said to have informed the Inspector-General of Police office that House 10, Ganges Street, Maitama occupied by one Oliver Ogenyi was being used for criminal activities.

Following the tip-off, police operatives on May 26, 2017 raided the house which was Ekweremadu’s official guesthouse and searched it, but nothing incriminating was found in the apartment.

Ogenyi, who is the steward in charge of the guesthouse was taken to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad office and interrogated and released later.

Echodo was subsequently arrested for giving false information and arraigned on one-count charge.

He was remanded in Keffi Prison and the case adjourned till June 5 for trial.

Source: Punch