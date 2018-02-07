– Just like Obasanjo, former military president Ibrahim Babangida has asked President Buhari not to seek reelection in 2019

Former military president Ibrahim Babangida has said it is time for Nigeria to reinvent the will and tap into the resourcefulness of the younger generation. He called on Nigerians to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari to complete his tenure and collectively work towards preparing the way for new generation leaders to assume the mantle of leadership of the country. This was contained in a special press statement released on Sunday, February 4, by Kassim Afegbua, his spokesman. His statement is coming not long after former president Olusegun Obasanjo in the same vein, asked Buhari not to seek re-election. Babangida, who overthrew Buhari in 1985 and ruled till 1993, said: “In the fullness of our present realities, we need to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari to complete his term of office on May 29th, 2019 and collectively prepare the way for new generation leaders to assume the mantle of leadership of the country. While offering this advice, I speak as a stakeholder, former president, concerned Nigerian and a patriot who desires to see new paradigms in our shared commitment to get this country running.

“While saying this also, I do not intend to deny President Buhari his inalienable right to vote and be voted for, but there comes a time in the life of a nation, when personal ambition should not override national interest. This is the time for us to reinvent the will and tap into the resourcefulness of the younger generation, stimulate their entrepreneurial initiatives and provoke a conduce environment to grow national economy both at the micro and macro levels.”

Read more: https://www.naija.ng/1150114-where-promised-change-ibb-urges-buhari-step-2019.html#1150114

Source: Naij