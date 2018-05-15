

Muslims across the United States will mark the start of Ramadan, a holy month that involves daily fasting and prayers, on Tuesday. Ramadan is observed a day earlier in some parts of the world due to a moon-sighting methodology that leads countries to announce the start of the holy month on differing days.

When does Ramadan begin and end?

Ramadan is the ninth of the Islamic calendar and is dependent on a moon-sighting methodology, which requires a physical new moon sighting. In the United States, Ramadan begins on the evening of May 15 and is scheduled to end a month later on the evening of June 14. The holy month will end between June 14 and June 16 in different parts of the world.

The final 10 nights of Ramadan include intense prayer and are followed by a three-day holiday called Eid al-Fitr. Eid al-Fitr, which means “festival of breaking the fast,” marks the end of the month of Ramadan. The celebration is also dependent on the new moon, so its starting day varies each year from country to country, Al Jazeera reported.

Source: Newsweek