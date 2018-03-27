The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, says the fate of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, will be decided at today’s National Executive Council meeting.

Dogara said this in an interview with the State House correspondents late Monday night after the three-hour caucus meeting of the party presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Asked to react to the crisis over the elongation of Oyegun’s tenure and whether he was not worried, the speaker responded: “It is not a question of my being worried. Because I am just one perhaps of millions of APC members.

“Like I said, certainly it’s going to be an agenda for the consideration of NEC, whatever NEC decides, that will bind all of us as faithful members of the party.”

Dogara described the caucus meeting as a routine one aimed at setting up an agenda for the Tuesday’s National Executive Committee meeting.

“And all I can tell you is that the agenda is well set. I believe that it will be the responsibility of NEC to decide and after a decision is taken, some of our faithful members will address the press. I don’t think it is in my place to divulge what was discussed.

“Tactically, it is an agenda setting meeting and we have had that meeting but the main meeting will take place tomorrow (Tuesday).