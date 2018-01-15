We Have Our Own Breed Of Cow, No One Will Establish Colonies On Our Land-ohanaez

The pan-Igbo socio-Political organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has told the Federal Government to perish its idea of cattle colonies, insisting that Ndigbo will not be dragged into such plan.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had last week, concluded plans to establish, “cattle colonies,” across the country in its quest for a lasting solution to the incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

But Ohaneze has told the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration that Igbos have their own breed of cows that do not go about causing troubles, adding that creating colonies where animals are not bred, would cause more harm.

For this, the group wants the Nigerian government to forget the idea of cattle colonies in the South-East geopolitical zone.

Speaking with the Punch, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Uche Achi-Okpaga, said, “We have our local breed of cows in the South-East. They are herded and not allowed to cause damage. If they do, as may be rarely seen, it is at the owners’ risk.

“Why would anybody establish cattle colonies on our land? Is it to begin to create opportunity for further skirmishes? Ndigbo do not buy the idea at all.”

Daily Post