Seven events to be livestreamed from Jordan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will be livestreaming seven events from its 2018 Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Jordan on 9-10 May.

The overall theme of the Business Forum will be Energising Economies.

Video streaming of the following sessions will be available live and on demand:

You can ask your questions live or in advance here.

We will also be live on Facebook on 09 May at 08:30 Jordan time/ 06:30 GMT and on 10 May at 08:30 Jordan time/ 06:30 GMT.

For full coverage of the event follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@EBRD), using the hashtag #EBRDam.

Source: EBRD