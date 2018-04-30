Seven events to be livestreamed from Jordan
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will be livestreaming seven events from its 2018 Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Jordan on 9-10 May.
The overall theme of the Business Forum will be Energising Economies.
Video streaming of the following sessions will be available live and on demand:
- Board of Governors’ opening session on 09 May at 10:00 Jordan time / 08:00 GMT.
- “The Future of Work: Addressing Tomorrow’s Skills and Jobs Challenges”, including an address from Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah on 09 May at 11:30 Jordan time/ 09:30 GMT.
- Latest Regional Economic Prospects for the EBRD regions on 09 May at 13:15 Jordan time/ 11:15 GMT.
- “An exceptional growth story in the European cable and media industry” presented by the United Group on 09 May at 15:00 Jordan time/ 13:00 GMT.
- Press Conference by EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti on 09 May at 17:30 Jordan time/ 15:30 GMT.
- “Jordan: fostering investment, trade and innovation throughout the region and beyond” on 10 May at 10:00 Jordan time/ 08:00 GMT.
- “Fintech- opportunity or threat?” on 10 May at 14:00 Jordan time/ 12:00 GMT.
Source: EBRD
