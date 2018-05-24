By Akanimo Sampson, Abuja

IRKED by the unbearable debt burden in Nigeria, a civic group, Social Development Integrated Centre (Social Action), is currently pressing the National Assembly to declare a war,on the issue using the instrumentality of legislation. The group is pressing the Legislative arm of the Federal Government to place stringent measures on reckless spending and excessive borrowings by the 36 states of the federation.

Social Action says the National Assembly should place tougher measures aimed at curbing excessive state borrowings and reckless spending of specific purpose funds such as the bailout and Paris refund monies as well as other project-specific funds.

Head of the group’s National Advocacy in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, Vivian Bellonwu-Okafor made the call on Wednesday w hile commending the action of the Senate in taking citizens’ concerns into cognisance in rejecting the Kaduna State Government loan request.

Social Action also wants the Legislature to institute an effective monitoring and oversight of loans and loan-designated projects. ‘’Agencies and bodies charged with public debt management such as the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, the Debt Management Office (DMO) and the Ministry of Finance should be compelled to rise to their responsibilities of enforcing the various statutory provisions on transparent and accountable management of public debt in Nigeria to help bring about the impact of loan benefits in the lives of Nigerians’’, the group said.

Recently, the Kogi State Government under the All Progressives Congress (APC) made a public admission and disclosure that they have defaulted in paying workers’ salaries due to huge loan servicing.

The state’s Director-General, Media and Publicity had said, “. . .the loans were taken by the two previous administrations for projects that did not add value to the state. Sometimes, we repay between N400 million and N500 million monthly as loans that add no value to the state. These loans were taken by the last two administrations and some of them were invested on projects that were never completed”.

For Social Action, this attempt to justify the failure of the government to fulfill its obligation to the workers in the state ‘’is obnoxious and objectionable. It again buttresses the import of unsustainable loans and reckless borrowing by governments especially at the sub-national levels.

‘’State-level debts have become a considerable source of worry to well-meaning Nigerians. As it is well known today, many states in Nigeria are insolvent and barely surviving on monthly allocations from the Federal Account Allocation Committee’’.

According to Social Action, ;;even with this renteership system currently in place, many states are still strained to meeting their fundamental obligations including payment of salaries to workers and hugely indebted to local contractors on jobs and services executed.

‘’Countless innocent workers are known to have died as a result of the hardship imposed on them by this. Only recently, five college staff died in Abia State over owed salaries. On this year’s Workers Day, labour unions also reeled out chilling figures of their members including pensioners that were either owed protracted salaries or have out rightly died as a result of same in states across the federation. Worse off are infrastructural conditions including public service delivery.

The Senate rejected a loan request of $350 million by the Kaduna state government under the watch of the APC.

Kaduna along with Lagos and Edo states rank top three in the highly indebted states of Nigeria, jointly pulling a staggering figure of $1.8 billion in external debt profile alone.

‘’This is worrisome. While the process of contracting loan has been poor and non-transparent, its management has been worse. Administrations simply contrive and obtain huge loans that are neither subjected to any transparent or accountable use, nor oversight checks and at the end of its life tenure, simply pass the buck onto the incoming administration and transfer the burden (of repayment) on the people.

‘’This is undoubtedly the reason for the massive debt profile of government at both federal and state levels. Over the years, little or no significant impact can be traced to them rather innocent citizens are left with back-breaking debt burden’’, the group said.