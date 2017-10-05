Vivienne Westwood reveals she bathes only once a week and her husband bathes once a month, says it’s her secret to looking young

76-year-old designer, Vivienne Westwood has revealed that she bathes only once a week and credits her youthful appearance to that fact.

Ms Westwood made the revelation during Paris Fashion Week. Speaking after her husband’s Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood SS18 show during Paris Fashion Week, she said that if people want to maintain a youthful-looking skin, they shouldn’t “wash too much”.

Her husband agreed with her, saying: “She only takes a bath every week… that’s why she looks so radiant.”

Andreas went on to claim that he only bathes once a month.

Vivienne Westwood, who is one of the most famous environmentalists, has previously spoken about her water-saving approach to washing.

She said: “I just wash my bits and rush out in the morning and more often than not get in the bath after Andreas.”

In a 2014 campaign for Peta, Ms Westwood said she became a vegetarian not just because the meat industry is the ‘worst polluter of the planet” but because it also “squanders most of our water”.

