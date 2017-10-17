This is really disheartening! So a photo has gone viral on social media showing some primary school pupils in a local government sleeping on the ground.

The pupils of the primary school in Mancha village, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, are taught under a tree and have nowhere to sleep but on the sand when they need to take a break.

We wonder why the management of the school cannot provide bed or even just mat for the school children to rest. What if they are attacked by bees or snakes?

Lets start asking questions!