Rumours doing the rounds suggest that Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama is not interested in making his return to the national team.

According to a popular Nigerian website, the former Super Eagles number one is not interested in bouncing back to the team.

Coach Gernot Rohr has constantly voiced his desire to have the 35-year-old back in the team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

OwnGoalNigeria reports that Enyeama, who left the national team after a row with former coach Sunday Oliseh, has turned down the approach from the coach to return to the team ahead of the World Cup.

The website reports that Colin Udoh, who holds close ties with the former Enyimba goalkeeper, said that Enyeama won’t be coming back to the team despite the goalkeeper crisis rocking the side.

Meanwhile, the unfortunate diagnosis of first choice goalkeeper Carl Ikeme ‎with Leukaemia has left the West Africans struggling in the goalkeeping department, with Rohr not completely happy with the goalkeepers at his disposal.

African Football