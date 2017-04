A new video has gone viral showing the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, shunning the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi.

The video showed the Ooni arrive, greet the monarch seated beside Mr. Akiolu, believed to be the Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe.

But when the Mr. Ogunwusi tried to greet the Lagos monarch, Mr. Akiolu refused to shake his hands maintaining a straight face.

None of the parties has spoken on the reason for the Lagos monarch’s action.

Source: Premiumtimesng