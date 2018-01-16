Refusing to live on past glories, Venus Williams blamed rust and a rough draw after crashing out on day one of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

In-form Swiss Belinda Bencic sent the veteran packing with a 6-3 7-5 boilover on Rod Laver Arena, leaving the tournament without a Williams sister in the second round for the first time in 21 years.

After denying Venus in last year’s final, Serena Williams was unable to defend her crown following the birth last September of her first child.

Turning 38 in June, Venus had been hoping to become the oldest grand slam champion in history but her bid to keep the trophy in the family lasted just 74 minutes.

The seven-times major winner also lost in the first round of last week’s Sydney International, falling to 2016 Open champion and fellow former world No.1 Angelique Kerber.

“I mean, I had two tough draws. You have to get started immediately. Just not the best luck in terms of a quick start. The rest of the year to go,” Venus said when asked to explain her demise.

“Last year is last year. This is a new year. You can’t live in the previous year.”

Bencic, who lost to Serena in the first round last year, was jubilant in victory, after most didn’t give her a chance when the draw came out.

“Oh, honestly, the first reaction from everyone was ‘oh bad luck’,” the 20-year-old said.

“Of course it would be nice to play someone easier first round; get your rhythm.

“On the other hand, it’s a big court and when I was growing up I never thought I would get the chance to play Venus and Serena.

“Of course, they were dominating. I was watching a lot of players. They were winning grand slams and obviously being at the top of the game, playing powerful.

“That’s what I can remember. Obviously big champions. It feels amazing to have the chance to play against both because I never thought I would ever play against them when I was a little kid.”

Roger Federer’s family were conspicuous supporters in the stands as the men’s defending champion’s Hopman Cup-winning teammate set up a second-round date with Thai qualifier Luksika Kumkhum.

“I was happy when I heard they wanted to watch,” said Bencic, a one-time world No.7 on the comeback trail from injury.

“It was a difficult five months,” she said.

“The perspective changes a lot. I can appreciate it more. I’m not thinking about winning or losing. I’m just happy to be on court.”

