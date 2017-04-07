The US military gave Russian forces advanced notice of its strikes on a Syrian airbase and did not hit sections of the base where the Russians were believed to be present, Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said on Thursday.

Davis, briefing reporters on the operation, said the US military had “multiple” conversations with Russian forces on Thursday before the strike, using a line of communication that had previously been established to prevent an accidental clash in Syria during the fight against Daesh.

The US military launched 59 Tomahawk missiles from two US Navy destroyers on Thursday at a Syrian airfield and targets included aircraft and air defense systems, a Pentagon spokesman said.

“These missiles targeted aircraft, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage areas, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems, and radars,” Davis told reporters.

Middleeastmonitor