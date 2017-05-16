The family of a teenager who collapsed and died at a school in the US are warning about the dangers of excessive caffeine intake.

David Allen Cripe drank a coffee, a large fizzy drink and an energy drink in two hours, and suffered what’s been described as a “caffeine-induced cardiac event”.

A coroner in South Carolina has confirmed the 16-year-old didn’t have an undiagnosed heart condition and was considered healthy.

David’s father Seán wants to stop anyone else from dying this way.

“Parents please, talk to your kids about the dangers of these energy drinks.

“Teenagers and students, please stop buying them. There’s no reason to consume then, they can be very dangerous.”

Source: Breakingnews