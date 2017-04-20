A scaled-down, two-man US-Russian crew has arrived at the International Space Station, six hours after blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying Jack Fischer, 43, and Fyodor Yurchikhin, 58, lifted off with a rare empty third seat with Russia scaling back space station staffing until its long-delayed science laboratory is flown to the orbiting outpost next year.
Fischer and Yurchikhin reached the $US100 billion space station, which orbits about 400 km above Earth, arrived on schedule at 10:18pm (AEST).
Fischer suspects the biggest challenge he faces in his first voyage into space will be learning how to use the station’s zero-gravity toilet.
“It’s all about suction, it’s really difficult,” Fischer said in a NASA interview before launch.
“You just can’t train for that on the ground, so I approach my space-toilet activities with respect, preparation and a healthy dose of sheer terror.”
The rookie astronaut will be sharing the station with two seasoned veterans, a Russian cosmonaut on his second flight and a first-time French flier.
Yurchikhin has made four previous space flights.
Station commander Peggy Whitson, 57, in the midst of her third long-duration mission, is due to arrive on Monday to beat the 534-day record for cumulative time spent in space by a US astronaut.
Whitson, who flew to the station in November along with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, will remain aboard with Fischer and Yurchikhin until September.
